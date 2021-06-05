West Brom have had a busy start to the month as they prepare for their return to the Championship, and here we look at the latest transfer rumours coming out of The Hawthorns.

West Brom’s managerial search is at the fore of their summer plans. Football Insider report that the club have ended their pursuit of former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder with Lincoln City’s Michael Appleton now the front-runner.

Whoever the man that comes into the club though looks set to lose the Baggies’ star man Matheus Pereira.

The Brazilian is attracting some serious interest going into the summer with TEAMtalk claiming today that all of Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Norwich City are all in monitoring his situation, with Leeds United recently linked as well – the report claims that £15million is the starting asking price.

Another key departure that looks to be in the making is Sam Johnstone’s.

Express and Star reported earlier this week that the Baggies are ‘readying’ themselves for incoming bids for Johnstone, who’s being closely linked with both West Ham and Watford of late and has a reported price tag of £20million.

But a positive dose of transfer news regarding West Brom’s current playing squad is that The Athletic say there is ‘no suggestion’ that striker Karlan Grant is looking for the exit this summer.

On the buying front, West Brom have recently been linked with Celtic’s Jack Hendry. 90MIN report that the defender has a £2million release clause which Belgian outfit K.V Oostende have ‘triggered’, though have gone on to link West Brom among a host of Premier League and Championship teams.

There’s no further reports to suggest that Hendry will indeed opt for Oostende should he be given the choice though.

Elsewhere, the Baggies have this week been linked with Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer. The Dutchman shone in his maiden season in English football last time round, featuring in all but one of his side’s 46 Championship games.

Rangers were said to have opened talks with the 23-year-old last month but The Athletic now claim that West Brom are considering a summer move.