Portsmouth want to sign Preston North End’s Jayden Stockley, as per a report by London News Online.

Portsmouth will rival Charlton Athletic for the signing of the Championship striker this summer.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, still has another year left on his contract at Preston but is wanted man in League One.

The forward spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton and impressed for the London club, chipping in with eight goals.

Read: Former Charlton Athletic man released by EFL club

Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full campaign in charge at the Valley and will no doubt want to bring Stockley back to the club.

However, the Addicks will need to see off competition from Portsmouth for his signature.

Danny Cowley will be looking to guide Pompey to promotion from the third tier next term and will be eager to bolster his ranks over the coming months.

Read: Ipswich Town-linked defender completes move to Bolton Wanderers

Stockley was allowed to leave Preston in January and may well head out the exit door again this summer.

The 6ft 2inc striker signed for the Lancashire side in 2019 and has since managed nine goals in 71 games for them.

Prior to his move to the Lilywhites, he had previously had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Aberdeen and Exeter City.

Charlton fans love him to sign on a permanent basis after his loan stint last season but Portsmouth are now interested in luring him to Fratton Park.