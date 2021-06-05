Nottingham Forest were underwhelming last season in the Sky Bet Championship in stumbling to 17th place in the table after a fits-and-start campaign.

Nottingham Forest couldn’t maintain any degree of consistency across last season and that led to their downfall and disappointing league position.

Fluctuating inconsistencies between games were their downfall but one consistent highlight for the Reds was the form of loanee midfielder Filip Krovinovic.

Krovinovic, spent the first half of the 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League with West Brom before the Benfica man switched to the Championship and the City Ground with Forest.

Krovinovic and his time at Nottingham Forest

Croatian Krovinovic came up through the system at NK Zagreb, leaving them in late August 2015 to head to Portugal with Liga NOS side Rio Ave. He stayed there two years before a purported £3m move to his current club Benfica.

He’s not really made the expected breakthrough at the Portuguese giants – he’s only made 28 appearances for Benfica, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

His time at the City Ground saw him make 19 appearances for Forest, scoring a goal against Brentford in a 1-1 draw and assists against QPR and Preston North End.

Forest have been linked with interest in a Krovinovic return but news coming out of Portugal (via A Bola) means that they will need to stump up the cash rather than ask Benfica to consider a loan.

Krovinovic decision made as Benfica set deal demands

Two barriers might stand in Nottingham Forest’s way regarding a Krovinovic return to the City Ground. The first one, according to A Bola is that they say that he “is unlikely to return to the Championship club” despite interest in him being spoken about in the UK press.

Another stumbling block could be the nature and cost of a move for Krovinovic in order to convince Benfica to allow him to move. Price-wise A Bola says that Benfica values him at €8m/£6.8m and that they will only consider a permanent departure to another side.

Nottingham Forest may harbour supposed interest in bringing him back to the Championship next season; at least now they know what is needed to convince Benfica to allow him to move.

Whether it is a move that Filip Krovinovic desires as well, that is another question and a potential stumbling block for the Reds,