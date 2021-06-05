Newport County have released ex-Cardiff City, Derby County and Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Ledley, as per their official club website.

Newport County are letting the Wales international move on this summer.

Ledley, who is 34 years old, joined the League Two side in March on a free.

He played in Australia for Newcastle Jets last year before Bristol Rovers took a look at signing him in February, as per a report by Bristol Live, before his move to Newport.

Ledley started out at Cardiff City and rose up through the youth ranks with the Welsh side.

He went on to play 255 times for the Blubirds before he was signed by Celtic in 2010. He helped the Hoops win the league title three times and the Scottish Cup once during his four years at Celtic Park.

The tough-tackling midfielder moved back down the border to sign for Crystal Palace in January 2014 and went onto become a key player for the London. Ledley became a popular player amongst the Selhurst Park faithful during his three-and-half year stint at the club.

He dropped into the Championship to join Derby in September 2017 and played 30 times for the Rams.

Ledley had a spell at Charlton Athletic during the 2019/20 season under Lee Bowyer but struggled for opportunities at the Valley in the Championship.

He is now a free agent again after being released by Newport and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.