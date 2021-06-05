Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of George Johnston from Feyenoord, as announced by their official club website.

Bolton Wanderers have boosted their defensive ranks by bringing in the highly-rated full-back.

Johnston, who is 22 years old, impressed on loan at Wigan Athletic in the second half of last season.

Ipswich Town and Portsmouth have been linked with a move for him recently, as reported by Football Insider, but he has now joined Bolton.

Read: Ipswich Town receive boost in pursuit of midfielder

Johnston has said: “It feels great to have made the move. Being part of a massive club who are on the rise was something I was desperate to be involved with.

”One of the reasons why I came here was to help the club get back to where it belongs. I’m looking forward to playing here at the University of Bolton Stadium especially with the fans coming back.”

Johnston was born in Manchester and rose up through the academy at Liverpool. He played once for the Reds’ first-team in a pre-season friendly against Torino but decided to leave Anfield in August 2019.

A move to Holland came about for him and he has since made two senior appearances for Feyenoord.

The Dutch giants gave him the green light to return to England on a loan deal until the end of the season in January and it was Wigan who managed to secure his services.

Read: Doncaster Rovers set to sign Portsmouth midfielder on a free transfer

He helped the Latics survive in League One under Leam Richardson but has now signed for their North West rivals Bolton on a permanent deal.