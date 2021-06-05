Sheffield Wednesday was a club fighting relegation for pretty much all of last season; a fruitless fight as they went down on the last day.

Sheffield Wednesday fans need very few excuses to get on the back of the club at the moment and how it is being run.

Many of these fans are critical of owner Dejphon Chansiri and how he is running the club and have melded themselves into a ‘Chansiri Out’ element.

Instability seems to be a buzzword that is being thrown around a lot at Hillsborough at present and the more that comes out of S6 then the more this seems justified.

Multiple managers, late wages all adds up to Owls instability

The tone for Sheffield Wednesday’s season was set with their initial points deduction ahead of last season. That 12-point deduction damned them and the only glimmer of hope was when it was halved to six points on appeal.

The Owls burned through managers last season at some rate. Permanent bosses Garry Monk and Tony Pulis were sacked before Christmas – Pulis lasting just 10 games. Neil Thompson took ‘temporary’ control for two months before Darren Moore’s appointment.

Add into the mix allegations of unpaid/part-paid wages over recent months and Chansiri asking players to go on furlough and it all adds up to one thing – instability.

Criticism of Wednesday focus – it all adds up

Sheffield Wednesday is a club where many fans have rounded on them and are critical of what the club has been allowed to become – much of that is directed at owner Chansiri.

The Owls are under a transfer embargo which makes holding onto players currently at the club all that more important. Below, reporter Alan Biggs is critical of Wednesday’s approach that allowed youngster Liam Shaw to slide away and joining Celtic:

Whether those figures are close or wide of the mark, #SWFC have consistently neglected the future to hang on to the past; to let a distant team go well past its best. BB still quality but makes sense now only if a decent fee can be raised for a player of 31. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) June 3, 2021

20-year-old midfielder Shaw made 19 Championship appearances as Wednesday slid to relegation last season – scoring one goal against Middlesbrough in a 2-1 win.

Now he’s gone with Celtic having snapped up the youngster on a pre-contract deal – the Owls receiving just training compensation in return.

All for the sake of a reported £3,000-per-week according to Biggs’ source.

Comment: Sheffield Wednesday deserve to lose Shaw to Celtic

Sheffield Wednesday deserve to lose Liam Shaw to Celtic – the club that is, not the fans. The fans deserve much better and they are right to be vocal about that.

However, it is probably indicative of the way that the Owls are organised internally that it has gotten to the stage where a promising youngster is let loose because the club cannot find a way to pay him what he thinks he is worth – a quite meagre £3,000-per-week by all accounts.

With all that is going on at Hillsborough at the moment, all the instability, expect incidences like this to become the rule rather than the exception.