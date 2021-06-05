Chelsea has a huge youth set-up that effectively hoovers up so much talent that they are full to the brim with talented youngsters.

Chelsea send many of these players out on loan to lower-league clubs as they look to get them first-team exposure and game time.

It is a path trodden by many of their youngsters as they look to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge through the ranks of superstars in front of them.

One player who has trodden that route – Izzy Brown – now finds himself released by the Blues and available on a free transfer when his current Blues contract runs out at the end of this month.

Izzy Brown: a Blues man on the road

It takes just one statistic to summarise Izzy Brown’s time at Stamford Bridge – just the one. He featured in just one first-team game which was an 11-minute appearance in May 2015 in a 3-0 loss against former club West Bromwich Albion.

That appearance has been backed up by appearances for the Under-19s and Under-23s but the rest of his career to date has been on the road, travelling between a series of loan deals.

He’s seen time at Vitesse Arnhem, Leeds United, Brighton and Luton whilst on his travels. His most successful season was 2016/17 where he spent time on loan at Rotherham (20 appearances/3 goals/5 assists) and Huddersfield Town (18 appearances/5 goals/1 assist).

His most recent loan stop was last season at Sheffield Wednesday where he added one assist in 19 Owls appearances.

Comment: Brown freedom should ring alarms bells

That one season aside when he sparked for Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, Izzy Brown has been…well…underwhelming. Many Sheffield Wednesday fans will confirm this.

During his time at Hillsborough last season, with Wednesday in a relegation battle pretty much all season, Brown didn’t turn up in their estimation.

When he did play, many Owls fans were quick to criticise his application and effort in a set of turgid Wednesday performances.

He has talent and potential but Chelsea obviously haven’t seen it and they’ve released him rather than persevere. Aside from Millers and Terriers fans in 2016/17, no one else has seen that talent and potential neither.

Released onto the free-agent pile, that should tell its own story. It should be a story that sets alarm bells ringing for any Football League side thinking of grabbing him on a free.