Barnsley were a surprise package in last season’s Sky Bet Championship under Valerian Ismael as they hit the play-offs before going out at the semi-final stage.

Barnsley fans would not have expected this turnaround in fortune after almost being relegated the season before – needing a last-minute, final-day escape victory against Brentford to stay up.

That ‘surprise’ element has been preserved with one of Barnsley’s signings – the Tykes announcing the capture of West Ham youngster Daniel Jinadu.

Daniel Jinadu: Tykes land young Hammer after release

18-year-old Jinadu came up through the youth system at Chelsea before signing for their West Ham counterparts in January 2018.

The young keeper played predominantly for the Hammers Under-18s, making nine appearances for them in the Under-18 Premier League – conceding 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

He also made one 33-minute substitute appearance in last season’s Under-23 Premier League against Liverpool, conceding twice in a 4-2 defeat to the young Reds.

This was not enough to convince West Ham to keep him and Jinadu was released by the Premier League outfit.

Daniel Jinadu: youngster comments after joining Tykes

Jinadu impressed for Barnsley in a brace of 1-0 trial game victories against Millwall and Ipswich Town which was enough to convince the Tykes to sign him up.

Barnsley’s reasoning behind the capture is that Jinadu will feature predominantly for their Under-23s in next season’s Professional Development League campaign. He will also provide challenge and competition to first-team keepers Brad Collins and Jack Walton.

Jinadu commented on the deal taking him to Oakwell:

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed. Just to be at such a great club and have the opportunity to continue my career and take the next stage of my career, be at this club and do that.”

In a way, snapping up Jinadu is pretty much a free-hit signing of low risk. He is a Nigeria youth international who started three games for the Super Eagles Under-17s at the 2019 U17 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

This demonstrates that he has a good football pedigree and this is something that Barnsley will be looking to develop. Slotting into the Under-23s, Daniel Jinadu could be shaping up as a player for the future for the Reds.