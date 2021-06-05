Swansea City have released defender Kieron Freeman, as announced by their official club website.

Swansea City have decided against extending his stay in Wales.

Freeman, who is 29 years old, will become a free agent again this summer and will be weighing up his next move.

The Wales international joined Swansea in February from Swindon Town but has mainly been used as cover for Steve Cooper’s side.

He made just one appearance for the Swans as they missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Freeman was released by Sheffield United last summer and waited until January before finding a new club.

Swindon handed him a contract this past winter but he left the County Ground after just a month when Swansea came calling. He played twice for the Wiltshire club under John Sheridan.

Freeman is an experienced defender in the Football League and has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date.

He had spells at Nottingham Forest and Derby County before signing for Sheffield United in 2014.

The right-back went on to become a key player for the Blades and played a key role in their back-to-back promotions from League One to the top flight under Chris Wilder.

However, he parted company with the Yorkshire club after six seasons last year and has since played for both Swindon and Swansea.

Freeman may now be after a more permanent home.