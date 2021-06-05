Chelsea have released ex-Sheffield United and Rotherham United loanee Jamal Blackman, as per their official club website.

Chelsea have decided to let the goalkeeper move on as a free agent this summer.

Blackman, who is 27 years old, spent the past season on loan in the Championship at Rotherham United.

He has spent the majority of his career to date out on loan and is now in the hunt for a new permanent home.

Blackman had stints at Middlesbrough, Ostersund and Wycombe Wanderers before Sheffield United lured him to Bramall Lane for the 2017/18 season.

He played 33 times in all competitions for the Blades under Chris Wilder in their first year back in the Championship after six years in League One.

Leeds United then came calling for the campaign and they brought him in to compete with Bailey Peacock-Farrell for their number one spot. However, he struggled for first-team opportunities at Elland Road.

Spells at Vitesse and Bristol Rovers followed on before Blackman rocked up at Rotherham United last August.

He has been a key player for the Millers over the past year but Paul Warne’s side are unlikely to move for him again after suffering relegation to League One.

Blackman is an experienced ‘keeper following all his loan spells away from Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.