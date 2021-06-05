West Brom’s Matheus Pereira is said to be available for £15million this summer according to TEAMtalk, who’ve linked all of Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Norwich City and with Leeds United having been previously linked.

Pereira, 25, just capped an inspired Premier League performance in which he featured 33 times in the top flight, scoring 11 goals and grabbing six assists as his Baggies side finished in 19th-place of the table.

Returning to the Championship where he previously flourished with West Brom, Leeds United were closely linked with the Brazilian.

Now though, TEAMtalk claim that Pereira has been told he can leave ‘for the right price’, which is thought to be around the £15million mark, going on to report how Aston Villa and Brighton have made enquiries and that Brentford are ‘fans’ of the midfielder too.

The report also claims Norwich City are ‘looking closely’ at Pereira who could become a potential replacement for Emi Buendia.

For West Brom, they look to have very little chance of retaining Pereira ahead of the upcoming Championship season and should they resign themselves to losing him then they’ll want to make a bit of profit on the initial £8.25million they paid for him ahead of the last Premier League season.

£15million seems a good bench mark to bring teams to the negotiating table but expect that amount to climb a little higher should any of Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Leeds United or Norwich City take their interest further – expect that to happen as well.

He showed his class in a struggling Baggies side last time round and the Premier League looks to be where Pereira belongs.