Bournemouth ‘have enquired’ about signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent basis, following his impressive loan spell on the south coast last season.

Carter-Vickers, 23, featured 23 times in the Championship for Bournemouth and scored one goal during his season-long loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur.

The US international would spent the bulk of the first half of the season on the sidelines but proved a worthy addition to Jonathan Woodgate’s side once fit, and now The Athletic’s Ahmed Shooble claims that the Cherries have ‘enquired’ about bringing him back to the club this summer. He writes:

“Bournemouth have enquired about signing Carter-Vickers permanently after the US international centre-back impressed in his season-long loan. But it is thought that, given the quality of those performances, his stock has risen and that Bournemouth are not the only club interested.”

Previous reports from The Northern Echo have valued Carter-Vickers at £10million.

He’s said to be attracting interest from Newcastle United, Anderlecht and from the MLS too but the above report states that Carter-Vickers would prefer to stay in England.

Thoughts?

For the Cherries, if they can cough up the required amount to bring Carter-Vickers back to the club then it’d be a shrewd move. But given the price and the fact that he has interest from top flight outfits, and with Bournemouth looking likely to lose a host of players this summer, it might make bringing Carter-Vickers back difficult.

He proved a worthy Championship player last season and will no doubt have his eyes on the Premier League and, should an offer come in from Newcastle or a similar team then it’ll become very difficult to see him opting for a return to Bournemouth.

It’d be a really keen transfer, but it seems unlikely at this point.