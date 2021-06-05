Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Jack Whatmough from Portsmouth, as announced by their official club website.

Wigan Athletic have seen off competition from elsewhere to lure the defender to the North West.

Whatmough, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at Portsmouth at the end of the month and is leaving them on a free transfer.

Bristol City were linked with a move for him, as per journalist Ciaran Wiseman on Twitter, whilst The News reported that Luton Town wanted him as well.

However, it is Wigan who have won the race for his signature. Their boss, Leam Richardson, has said: “Jack has very good attributes. He is a centre half who has a good mix of the old fashioned centre half who likes to defend, but also the modern defender where he can handle the ball.

“One of the most important factors is how much of a good person he is. He is fantastic in the dressing room and he brings maturity to the football club. He is a leader. I think he will show that with his performances and with how he is in the dressing room. He is a brilliant addition to Wigan Athletic.”

Whatmough has proven himself in League One over recent campaign and is a shrewd addition for the Latics as they prepare for another season at that level.

He has risen up through Portsmouth’s youth ranks and made 136 appearances for the Fratton Park club in all competitions.

Luton and Bristol City were linked but will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

The Hatters have signed Reece Burke from League One champions Hull City recently which suggests they may have already moved on.