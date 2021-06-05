Portsmouth are keen on signing Josh Sims from Southampton, according to a report by The News.

Portsmouth have identified the winger as a potential summer addition.

Sims, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is moving on as a free agent.

He spent last season on loan in League One at Doncaster Rovers and made 30 appearances for the Yorkshire club, chipping in with three goals and eight assists.

Championship side QPR were said to be keen on signing him in January, as per a report by Football Insider.

It is yet to be known whether the Hoops are interested this summer as Mark Warburton gears up for another year in the second tier.

Sims rose up through the youth ranks at Southampton and has played 27 times for their first-team.

The ex-England youth international was loaned out for the first time to Reading during the 2018/19 season to get some more experience under his belt.

He then spent time with New York Red Bulls last year and enjoyed his time in the MLS before returning to England.

Sims was a hit at Doncaster this past season and it is no surprise to see Portsmouth interested in him.

He would be a shrewd addition to Danny Cowley’s side on a free transfer and would boost their attacking options.