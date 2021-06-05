Doncaster Rovers are set to sign Ben Close from Portsmouth, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Doncaster Rovers are poised to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

Close, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and appears to be moving on from Fratton Park for a new challenge.

Pompey have offered him a new deal to stay at the club but Doncaster have now swooped in.

Doncaster are gearing up for life under new boss Richie Wellens and he will be keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

The ex-Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town and Salford City boss was Donny’s choice to replace Darren Moore.

Bringing in Close will boost their midfield department for next season and he is a player with experience of playing in League One.

Close is from Portsmouth and joined his local side as a youngster before rising up through their academy.

He made his senior debut in September 2014 against Yeovil Town and has since gone on to play 198 games for the club, chipping in with 18 goals.



The midfielder also had loan spells away at Poole Town and Eastleigh to gain experience earlier in his career.

Close is set to cut ties with Portsmouth now and link up with fellow League One side Doncaster.