Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is a target for Norwich City, as per a report by The Athletic.

Fulham could face a battle to keep hold of the defender following their relegation to the Championship.

Norwich are waving past the Cottagers on their way up to the Premier League and are plotting potential summer signings.

Adarabioyo, who is 24 years old, is under contract at Craven Cottage until June 2023.

The ex-England youth international joined Fulham last summer and made 34 appearances in all competitions as they slipped to relegation to the second tier.

Adarabioyo started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks of the current Premier League champions. He went on to make eight appearances for the North West side.

The 6ft 5inc defender gained his first taste of regular first-team football on loan in the Championship at West Brom in the 2017/18 season.

Blackburn Rovers then came calling for the campaign after and he played 35 times for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Fulham lured him away from Manchester City on a permanent basis and he impressed for the London club despite their tough past 12 months.

Norwich are gearing up for life back in the top flight and could hand Adarabioyo a Premier League lifeline to boost their defensive options.

Daniel Farke’s side will be looking to get their recruitment right this summer to avoid another relegation.