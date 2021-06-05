Chelsea have decided to release ex-Huddersfield Town, Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday loan man Izzy Brown.

Chelsea will let the attacking midfielder leave on a free transfer this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

Brown, who is 24 years old, spent last season on loan in the Championship at Sheffield Wednesday.

He made 21 appearances for the Owls but failed to score for them as they slipped to relegation to League One.

The ex-West Brom youngster has played just once for Chelsea’s first-team since joining them seven years ago.

He impressed on loan at Luton Town in the Championship in the season before last and many Wednesday fans were excited to see him join last summer but his move ultimately didn’t work out.

Brown had loan spells away at Vitesse and Rotherham United before he joined Huddersfield Town for the 2016/17 season.

He was a hit with the Terriers and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner.

Stints at Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United have also since followed on from them.

Brown will now be weighing up his options as a free agent over the coming months and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He had seven loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, five of which were in the Championship, and is in need of finding a permanent home to put down some roots.