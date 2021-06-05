Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League the same season that Norwich and Watford came down to the Championship.

Bournemouth failed to bounce straight back up like their relegated counterparts and will, instead, face another season in English football;’s second tier after losing in the play-offs to a resurgent Brentford outfit.

Truth be told, the Cherries weren’t consistent enough across their 2020/21 campaign and suffered for that. It will be a summer of restructuring for the club who are expected to name a permanent manager soon.

Bournemouth inconsistent – Arnaut Danjuma anything but

Whilst Bournemouth were showing frustrating inconsistencies, the same could not be said of attacking Dutchman Arnaut Danjuma.

The big-money capture from Belgian side Club Brugge was one of the star showings for a Cherries side that when they hit the straps showed that they were a match for any side on their day.

Across 35 Championship appearances for Bournemouth last season, the Nigeria-born Dutch international winger scored 17 goals and laid on seven assists.

This included a purple patch of eight goals and four assists in a spread of 10 games towards the end of the season.

This level of output and threat, coupled with the Cherries failure to gain Premier League promotion, means that bigger sides have started to take notice according to the Mail Online’s David Kent.

Bournemouth face a battle to keep star Danjuma

The Mail Online’s Kent writes that Bournemouth “face a fight” to keep a hold on star man Danjuma with his goals and assists rightly attracting various suitors.

Kent namechecks Premier League side Leicester City, Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg and Ligue 1 team Lyon as “among the clubs interested” in the skillfully lethal Dutch flyer.

A player of Danjuma’s quality is really too good to be expected to plough through another season of Championship football what with Bournemouth failing to go up.

It is more likely that the 24-year-old will see the interest in him ramped up when the summer transfer window opens.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to many to see Danjuma and Bournemouth go their separate ways in the summer – especially with this level of interest