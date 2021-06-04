It’s been another hectic day in the English Football League, as teams up and down the pyramid look to get their summer transfer business done early.

The day kicked off with reports claiming Ipswich Town were closing in on their second signing of the summer already. Last night they confirmed the arrival of Wes Burns and this morning, departed Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Evans was reported to be nearing a move to Portman Road.

#itfc closing in on their second summer signing. Understand Lee Evans is due in Suffolk today for a medical. Former #wafc midfielder to be reunited with Paul Cook. Mark Ashton not hanging about.https://t.co/evruqBIOCz — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) June 4, 2021

Joining the Tractor boys in League One next season is Bolton Wanderers and today, they confirmed the signing of Feyenoord defender George Johnston.

The Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan with Wigan but pens a three-year deal with Ian Evatt’s side. Elsewhere, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has backed the Trotters to bring in released Newport County man Josh Sheehan on a free transfer:

Bolton Wanderers are set to sign Newport County midfielder Josh Sheehan on a free transfer. #bwfc #newportcountyfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 4, 2021

In the Championship, newcomers Sheffield United have had an equally busy start to the summer. They’ve appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as manager and soon after his arrival, the Blades were linked with former Fulham man Tom Cairney.

Now, talkSPORT’s Dean Jones confirmed that Sheffield United are keen on Cairney, with the Scot having fallen out of contention at Craven Cottage in the Premier League last time round.

Elsewhere at Bramall Lane, reported target Jack Hendry opened up on his future, amid interest from both Blades and West Brom. He told Daily Record:

“My main focus is just on the Euros and whatever happens afterwards will happen.The most important thing for me next season is playing regularly at the highest level possible.”

United have been linked for some time #sufc #twitterblades https://t.co/skRfhsCNrP — Sheffield United – Yorkshire Live (@SufcLive) June 4, 2021

Championship play-off finalists Swansea City released their retained list today and the biggest talking point from that was the confirmation of Andre Ayew’s departure.

The Ghana man had another prolific season in South Wales scoring 17 goals in 46 Championship games, but will leave the club at the end of this month when his contract expires.

Swansea City can confirm its retained list following the end of the 2020-21 season. Andre Ayew, Kieron Freeman, Declan John and Barrie McKay have seen their contracts come to an end and will depart the Liberty Stadium. 👉 https://t.co/xXadg1UxH8 pic.twitter.com/mXggbctifJ — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 4, 2021

The Swans though could be welcoming in Almeria defender Mathieu Peybernes. The former French U21 man was the subject of a £2million Swansea City bid last summer and now, reports coming out of Spain claim that both they and Nottingham Forest are interested in a summer move.