Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers are set to battle it out for Freiburg defender Chima Okoroji, according to Transfermarkt.

Stoke and Blackburn are both reportedly interested in the former Bayern Munich youth player who has one year left on his current deal with Freiburg.

The 24-year-old started out his career with the German champions, spending a decade at the club before moving on and he could well be set for another move with both Championship clubs along with Fortuna Dusseldorf sniffing around.

Despite being a product of the Bayern Munich academy and growing up in Munich, Okoroji would be able to play for either Championship club without having to gain a work permit.

This is because of his mother who was born in Liverpool, making him a much more viable option for both clubs.

Both sides will be looking to strengthen their sides over the summer, especially at the back, as they look to push on from their mid-table finishes last season to potentially make a push for the play-offs

Okoroji has spent the past season out on loan, however, plying his trade for Paderborn in the second division of German football as he helped the club to a ninth-placed finish.

The 24-year-old may well opt to a move to Fortuna Dusseldorf rather than England however with the former Freiburg reserve team manager, Christian Presseur, heading to Rheinländer.

This is important to note with Okoroji having a good relationship with Presseur after playing for him at Freiburg.

Thoughts?

This could be a smart move for both clubs, Blackburn last season struggled for numbers at the back having to deploy Stewart Downing at left-back on occasion and Okoroji could well be an improvement on the defenders already at the club.

Stoke on the other hand have Josh Tymon and Morgan Fox in their ranks, while both are solid Championship options, Okoroji gives a lot more going forward and could well provide another outlet in that department.