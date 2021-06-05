Manchester United are a football outfit that requires no introduction – they are a worldwide name and one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Manchester United’s name reaches to all corners of the globe and so does their influence. Such is this influence that they have players from all over the globe brought to the attention of the Red Devils by their extensive scouting network.

One of these players was brought to the club from closer to home – Birkenhead in fact. That youngster is James Garner – a midfielder who has impressed for the Under-23s at Old Trafford.

In order to expose him to regular first-team football, United loaned him out in the second half of last season to Nottingham Forest and he impressed whilst at the City Ground.

James Garner – impressing at Forest

Nottingham Forest was a side who faltered when they should have been advancing last season – inconsistency was their worst enemy. However, youngster Garner shone brighter even during the Reds faltering displays.

He’d spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford where, in 21 appearances, he never really sparked – providing just one Championship assist.

Hover, a late-January move to Nottingham Forest saw him really start to motor with his scoring four goals across 20 appearances for the Reds.

Such was his impact that Forest are said to want him back at the City Ground next season but this time on a full-season loan deal.

Manchester United stance could scupper Forest hopes

Nottingham Forest may want Garner back next season but their hopes might be dashed by a combination of the young midfielder’s form and Manchester United decision-making according to local reporter Jonathan Shrager:

At this moment in time, the plan is for James Garner to join #MUFC on their preseason tour before a decision is then made on whether he will go on loan again next season — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) June 3, 2021

With Manchester United taking Garner on their preseason tour, the Red Devils will get a really close look at him. His performances on the tour could tip the balance and decision-making either way.

He could star and United might keep him at Old Trafford as back-up to the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay or he might bomb and be considered for a loan deal.

It will be the first scenario that will concern Nottingham Forest because a good showing on tour would scupper their hopes of getting him back at the City Ground on loan.