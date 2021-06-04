Sheffield Wednesday were a side right in the depths of it last season and were so from the very start of their 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday started the campaign on -12 points – a deduction halved on a successful appeal by the Owls.

Still, they were a club where instability reigned and in more than one way. They burned through three managers with Garry Monk being sacked in November, his replacement Tony Pulis gone by the end of December and Neil Thompson taking temporary care of the club through January and February.

The Owls then appointed Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore at the start of March who saw them through to the end of the season and relegation into League One.

The instability didn’t stop there though and is set to continue through the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday: Unpaid wages – players ready to walk

Even before Wednesday were confirmed as relegated, there were reports that their players had been allegedly left short of their wages – the players apparently not being paid in full.

With all clubs feeling the financial pinch, there were reports in the national press that Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri had asked whether the players would consider joining the Government furlough scheme – they turned that down.

Then came news – from Sheffield Star reporter Joe Crann – that the continuing situation over wages had worsened and players were threatening to hand in their notice.

Crann reported that “a number of players are considering handing in their notice.” Crann went on to add that “a number of senior Wednesday players” are considering this action “on the back of continued unpaid wages.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Unpaid wages – situation worsens

The situation itself is seen as bad enough and reporters such as The Sun’s Alan Nixon are beginning to get vocal in their criticism of it:

At the ‘threat’ stage just now … it’s not necessarily an advantage right now … but it’s a joke how it’s being handled by owner https://t.co/Zb9pa0p4rt — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 1, 2021

As bad as it was before it looks to have taken a step up in magnitude with the Mirror reporting that “the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) have been called in.”

The PFA is the players’ union and it is their job to represent and look after the interests of the players and the relationship between players and the club.

The Mirror further comment which shows the level of concern that has caused the PFA to step in saying that “players have not been paid either in full or on time for the past three months.”

Should the Owls continue to allegedly not pay their players fully, it might be termed as a breach of contract and the said players would be able to legally hand in their notice. This would result in the players being able to walk away from the club on free transfers.

With 10 players already let loose and not being retained by Sheffield Wednesday, Darren Moore has a thin enough squad as it is and certainly cannot afford any others leaving.