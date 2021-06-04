Derby County were a side who had their backs up against the wall pretty much all last season and only breathed easy on the last day.

Derby County are battling over this summer too as the Rams look to complete a much-needed takeover with Mel Morris looking to sell his controlling hand in the club.

With all that bubbling in the background, Derby also has to contend with the possibility of a point deduction after the EFL won its appeal over the way they valued the depreciation of their players.

With two failed takeovers already last season, Derby County and their fans will be hoping that it is third time lucky with the talks that are currently underway.

Derby County: Two failed takeovers – third time lucky?

Last season saw talks move forward on a Derby County takeover with owner Mel Morris making it clear that he wanted to move the club on to new buyers.

However, whilst talks moved forward with two bidders, both groups stumbled and faltered and the takeovers were propositions and came to nothing.

First to fail was a bid driven by Sheikh Khalen Bin Zayed Al Nehayan and his Derventio Holdings vehicle. That failed bid brought ex-Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso to the table with his bid also failing after EFL concerns.

Derby County: Update on latest with third takeover talks

Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that the third party behind hopes of hooking ownership of Derby County are being led by one man – ex-Manchester City chief Garry Cook.

That ‘reveal’ was nearly a week ago and there has been radio silence since then. However, in response to a question from a fan of Twitter, reporter Nixon responded with the following quoted retweet:

Cook team just working on the deal … https://t.co/aCB7k8evHC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 4, 2021

Nixon’s reply does seem to indicate that the latest is that a deal is currently being worked on. That deal would at least give Derby County and their fans the stability that they didn’t have last season.