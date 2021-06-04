Fulham should be having a look at former Bournemouth and Everton striker Josh King after his release from the Toffees.

Fulham have recently fallen back into the Championship after relegation from the Premier League and will be hoping to make an instant return to the top flight.

The Cottagers really struggled in front of goal last season after scoring only 27 goals which was ultimately the reason they were relegated.

Their inability to put the ball in the back of the net was something that will have frustrated manager Scott Parker throughout the season after having a better defensive record than a lot of the teams around them that managed to survive.

They shipped fewer goals than the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton, and Burnley but after having the second-worst record in front of goal, they were compounded to relegation.

The Whites made a move to try and secure the services of King in January as reported by The Sun, but the 29-year-old snubbed West London for a move to Everton instead.

King, who is now being let go by the Toffees after a six-month stint, is set to be a free agent and it may be a wise move from Fulham to go back after the Norweigan forward with only his wages having to be paid.

The forward could help to mend their problems in front of goal as he managed to find the net 48 times in 173 league games for Bournemouth.

With Josh Maja going back to Bordeaux and Alexander Mitrovic seemingly out in the cold, now could be the perfect time for Parker to make a move for King with his Championship experience and his ability to find the back of the net.

Should King make the move to West London, he could well have a similar impact that Dwight Gayle did for Newcastle United in the 2016/17 season as they went on to win the Championship title.