Middlesbrough are set to enter into talks with out of contract Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, according to The Athletic.

Middlesbrough was Bolasie’s home for the second half of last season as he enjoyed a successful loan spell between February and May. During that time he scored three goals and registered four assists.

It was clear manager Neil Warnock wanted to revisit Bolasie and attempt to bring him back to Middlesbrough this summer. Now with his contract up at the end of the month he has been released by Everton, the club has confirmed.

Rumours of Bolasie pricing himself out of a move due to his high wage demands and his comments of wanting a ‘new challenge’ at his new club looked to have put the move back to the Riverside in doubt. But if The Athletic’s recent report is to be believed, the player is set to enter into talks with his former loan side.

Bolasie has been released along with fellow senior Everton players Mo Besic, Josh King and Theo Walcott. Whilst youngsters Josh Bowler, Dennis Adeniran, Matthew Pennington, Con Ouzounidis, Callum Connolly and Bobby Carroll have also departed.

Thoughts?

The deal does make sense for all parties involved. Middlesbrough make the signing the fans want to see. He is a player Warnock knows well from his time at Crystal Palace and had a very productive spell at Boro last season.

His wages could become a big hurdle to overcome in the contract discussions but if the player wants to be at Middlesbrough next season, I’m sure he would be willing to take a slight wage cut in order to be assured regular first-team football.