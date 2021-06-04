Everton have released ex-QPR and Hull City man Josh Bowler, as per their official club website.

Everton will let the winger move on as a free agent this summer.

Bowler, who is 22 years old, spent the season before last on loan at Hull City and was part of their side relegated from the Championship.

He had plenty of game time with Grant McCann’s side and made 31 appearances for them in all competitions – chipping in with a single goal.

Comment: Hull City should sign forward released by QPR this summer

The Tigers opted against bringing him back to the KCOM Stadium last summer as they geared up for League One and the wide man went back to Merseyside.

Bowler has made six appearances for Everton Under-23’s this past season and managed three goals.

QPR snapped him up in 2013 after he had spells in the academies at Fulham and Aldershot Town and the London club then handed him his first professional contract four years later.

The winger made his first-team debut for the Hoops in the last game of the 2016/17 season against Norwich City.

Read: Celtic targeting move for ex-Hull City man

Everton then lured him away from QPR that summer and he penned a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

They gave him the green light to leave on loan to Hull last year and he signed a one-year extension before heading to East Yorkshire.

However, that contract won’t be renewed again and he will be weighing up his next move.