Everton have released Ipswich Town and Fleetwood Town target Callum Connolly, as per their official club website.

Everton will let the ex-England Under-21 international leave at the expiration of his contract at the end of the month.

Connolly, who is 23 years old, will become available as a free agent.

Fleetwood want to sign him on a permanent basis after his loan spell there last season, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Ipswich are also keen to sign him, according to TWTD, and he is a familiar face to their fans having played on loan at Portman Road a few years ago.

Connolly has spent his whole career to date on the books at Everton and will be moving on a permanent basis for the first time in his career this summer.

He played just once for the Toffees’ first-team and has also had loan spells away in the past at Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City.

The versatile Liverpudlian can play in either midfield or defence which makes him an attractive proposition on a free transfer.

Ipswich have a big summer ahead of them as Paul Cook looks to put his own stamp on his newly inhered squad.

Fleetwood will rival them to sign Connolly though as Simon Grayson gears up for his first full season in charge at Highbury.