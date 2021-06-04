Nottingham Forest and Swansea City have expressed an interest in signing Almeria defender, Mathieu Peybernes according to El Periodico de Aragon.

The Spanish outlet has claimed that both Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are interested in making a move for the former France U21 international with Swansea reportedly having a bid turned down last summer for around £2m.

Peybernes seems to be out of favour with Almeria and spent the second half of last season at fellow Spanish side, Real Zaragoza, where he made 14 league appearances after joining on loan in January and helped the side the LaLiga2 safety.

The 30-year-old could be a welcome addition to either side as both look to sure up their defences next season as both look set to lose players.

For Swansea, on-loan defender Marc Guehi will head back to Chelsea, leaving a big hole in the back three in which Steve Cooper has operated with.

Guehi made 43 appearances across the league season and another three in the play-offs and he will need replacing should Swansea want another crack at promotion next term.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand could well be losing Joe Worrall as Premier League clubs look set to make a move for the defender with the likes of Burnley and West Ham interested in securing his services.

Thoughts?

This is definitely a move that makes sense for both clubs in the grand scheme of things. Cooper will be looking to add to his side from last season and acquiring an experienced head at the back could well be a decisive factor.

It is a similar story in the Forest camp, with the potential departure of Worrall and constant injuries suffered by Michael Dawson, a centre-back looks like it will be high on Hughton’s list.

Both clubs however are going to have to fight it out with the likes of Real Zaragoza and also some reported interest from France.