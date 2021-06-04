A report from Lancs Live has suggested that Stoke City’s Nathan Collins is valued ‘around’ £15million – the defender has been linked with both Arsenal and Burnley going into the summer.

Collins, 20, featured 22 times in the Championship for Stoke City in the season just gone, scoring two goals from central defence.

The Republic of Ireland man thoroughly impressed and soon after the start of the year, transfer links emerged – Burnley have been strongly linked with Collins and Arsenal have also been mentioned by a number of sources.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have also been tipped with an interest.

Going into the summer transfer window, a report from Lancs Live has discussed Burnley’s defensive situation and has suggested that it might take ‘around’ £15million for Burnley to prise Collins from Stoke City:

“Stoke City pair Collins and Souttar are seen as obtainable assets by the Clarets, although it would take around £15million to prise the former from the Potters.”

Burnley are also keen on Stoke City’s Australian international defender Harry Souttar, who made 38 Championship appearances in the season just gone.

In the January transfer window, Burnley were reported to have had a £10million bid for Collins rejected by Stoke City.

Sean Dyche’s side are still being linked with the Stoke man and more recently, The Sun reported that the Potters were ‘waiting’ on Arsenal to make a move for the defender.

From Stoke’s point of view, Michael O’Neill might be happy that his side rejected Burnley’s initial £10million bid with a £15million price tag now being reported. It’d be a keen sale for the Potters given their hefty wage bill but O’Neill will need a replacement should he depart.