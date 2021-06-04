Reading were previously targeting Everton midfielder Mo Besic ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reading could revisit this over the coming months, with Besic having now been confirmed to have left Everton. The midfielder’s current contract expires in a couple of weeks time and he will be allowed to depart having not been offered a new deal.

The 45-time Bosnia and Herzegovina international has only featured 37 times for the Toffees in seven years. Having signed in 2014 from Hungarian outfit Ferencváros for a fee believed to be in the region of £5 million, he struggled for playing time.

He was loaned out to Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of the 2017-18 season and re-joined the Teesiders the following campaign. He enjoyed a successful spell at Boro, scoring three times in the process.

His form saw him rewarded with a Premier League loan move away from Goodison Park, joining Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United in 2019-20. However, he was limited to just 13 appearances in all competitions, finding the net once.

Last season he was not involved in the squad with Everton at all and didn’t feature for the first-team. They have allowed him to leave this month, but he could be short of match fitness if Reading choose to reignite their interest.

If he was to join the Royals he would be in direct competition in the middle of the park with the likes of Michael Olise, Andy Rinomhota, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Josh Laurent and Dejan Tetek amongst others.

Besic has left Everton alongside Josh King, Theo Walcott and Middlesbrough-linked Yannick Bolasie.