Middlesbrough target Yannick Bolasie has left Everton, the club have confirmed.

Middlesbrough had Bolasie on a short-term loan deal in the second half of last season and his form meant manager Neil Warnock was keen to make his loan permanent this summer.

The winger had already been told previously that he wasn’t in the plans of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti for the up and coming campaign. But with the Italian looking set to leave Goodison Park, there was the possibility of a reconsideration.

However, the club have confirmed that Bolasie will leave Everton at the end of his current contract. He will become a free agent and will be allowed to join any club for no transfer fee.

This will certainly put Middlesbrough on high alert. The Teessiders are looking to bolster their attacking options and given the Democratic Republic of Congo international’s input in his six months at the club, it is certainly a deal they could pursue.

There are obstacles however. Bolasie has spoken out about wanting a ‘new challenge’, suggesting a move back to a former side such as Middlesbrough is out of the question. There are also rumours that the player has priced himself out of a move back to the Riverside.

The 32-year-old has wage demands that are outside of Middlesbrough’s remit and it looks as though he could be going elsewhere this summer.

Along with Bolasie, Theo Walcott, Joshua King, and Muhamed Besic will be released; as will youngsters Josh Bowler, Dennis Adeniran, Matthew Pennington, Con Ouzounidis, Callum Connolly and Bobby Carroll.