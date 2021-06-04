Sunderland are set to welcome Seok-Jae Lee on trial over the summer, after the South Korean midfielder turned down the offer of a new scholarship deal with Portsmouth.

Lee, 17, was one of two Portsmouth youngsters to be offered fresh scholarship deals following the club’s academy ‘overhaul’ this summer but turned it down, and is now heading to Sunderland for a trial period over the summer as per The Portsmouth News.

He departed Pompey having only ever made two EFL Trophy appearances for the club, having recently trialled at Brentford as well.

But his Bees trial didn’t result in a deal and now the attacking midfielder will go in search of new employers, and Sunderland given their newfound recruitment philosophy could be the perfect match.