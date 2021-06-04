“Hull City, Peterborough United, Sunderland, Swansea City, Barnsley, Cardiff City, Luton Town and Huddersfield Town are all keen on him as things stand and, even if Morecambe do go up this season, there seems a good chance that Mendes Gomes is going to be moving on regardless.”

Since, Scottish champions Rangers emerged as contenders to land Mendes Gomes. But as quoted by Daily Record, the Morecambe man has played down talks of an Ibrox move, saying:

“The Rangers thing is a rumour. And at the moment, it is just that, a rumour.”

That in turn could signal his intent to stay in England and hand all of the above linked teams a potential transfer boost in their pursuit of the 22-year-old this summer.

It’s unsurprising to see the race for Mendes Gomes heating up. The one-time Atletico Madrid youngster has really made a name for himself at Morecambe and despite their promotion into League One, his summer exit now looks inevitable.

He’d be a fine addition to any side in the Football League – Sunderland and Luton Town in particular need to add firepower to their sides, with the Hatters losing James Collins and the Black Cats potentially losing Charlie Wyke.