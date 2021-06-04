Bournemouth was a club that many thought would bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after their relegation. They didn’t.

Bournemouth instead had to settle for a 6th-placed finish in the Championship and a first-round play-off defeat at the hands of Barnsley over two legs.

With results not going the Cherries way, the south coast club sacked manager Jason Tindall in February. They placed Jonathan Woodgate in charge until the end of the season.

Since the season ended, Bournemouth have been on the lookout for a new man to take charge of the club for the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

This search has been ongoing and it is coming to an end.

Bournemouth manager appointment imminent says report

According to Kris Temple (tweet below), Bournemouth are on the point of announcing their new manager:

🍒 EXCLUSIVE: @AFCBournemouth are in the “closing stages” of their manager recruitment process, chairman Jeff Mostyn has told me for @solentsport, in an exclusive interview. #afcb pic.twitter.com/qqgLRvb7kG — Kris Temple (@kristemple) June 4, 2021

Bournemouth will be wanting to get the right man in as soon as possible as they look at a summer of rebuilding and restructuring.

Commenting in the short clip, Cherries chairman Jeff Mostyn says that the club is “finalising the recruitment process” and that they are in the “closing stages” of the process to announce a permanent successor to the sacked Tindall.

Continuing by adding that appointing the new managers is a “first piece in the puzzle,” Mostyn goes on to add that Bournemouth will then “build a squad around him.”

When questioned about whether he was looking for ‘fresh ideas’, Mostyn paused and laughed and reiterated that the club was “looking for the right person” to take them forward in next season’s Championship.