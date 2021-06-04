Fleetwood Town will continue to play their football in League One next season – the Cod Army finishing a disappointing 15th in the table.

Fleetwood looked to be likely play-off challengers at one stage before falling away as form faltered and results turned worse.

Settled for another campaign in English football’s third tier, the north-west coast side will be looking at the usual restructuring process that clubs go through as they hone their squads over the summer transfer window.

In the current climate where finances are restricted as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, clubs will need to be extra careful of how they spend.

One player Fleetwood Town should look at is striker Barry McKay who they had on loan from Swansea City last season.

Barry McKay: time at Swansea City and Fleetwood Town

Swansea signed striker McKay from Nottingham Forest at the end of July 2018 – McKay having come through the system at Glasgow giants Rangers.

McKay made the grade at Rangers, making 140 appearances for the Gers – including 36 appearances in the SPL. In total, he scored 20 goals and provided 39 assists to illustrate his dual-threat nature.

His move to Forest saw him go on to make 28 appearances for the Reds, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Since signing on at the Liberty Stadium, McKay has made 39 appearances in total – scoring three goals and providing nine assists.

His time on loan at Highbury with Fleetwood saw him make 38 appearances where he bagged five goals and added six assists although this is over two loan spells.

Last season McKay featured in 26 League One games for the Cod Army, scoring two goals (against Wimbledon and Doncaster) and providing four assists – rounding off the season with assists against MK Dons and Ipswich Town

Comment: Fleetwood Town would be a wise move for McKay

With the release of Swansea’s retained list, McKay has been confirmed as a player that the Swans will not be holding onto after his contract runs out at the end of this month.

McKay has bags of experience above League One level after featuring for Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City in the Scottish Premiership and Championship respectively.

Experience is said to be the thing that cannot have a value put on it and Barry McKay has that level of experience and higher-tier exposure under his belt.

Given that he is a free agent come July 1st, given that he is a known quantity at the club, Fleetwood Town would be wise to make a summer move for Barry McKay.