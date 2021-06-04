Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy enjoyed a successful first season on Teesside.

Middlesbrough signed the Egyptian international from Wigan Athletic last summer and he slotted straight into the first-team fold.

There was already plenty of competition for places in the Middlesbrough midfield. Morsy was set to compete with the likes of Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier. But Morsy was included more often than not, playing 31 times across the campaign.

He was often used as a box to box midfielder, used to break up play and play forwards wherever possible.

But speaking to the Boro Breakdown Podcast, he explained this is not something which has been an easy transition from the holding role he played for the Latics, whilst he also reflected on his first season at the Riverside as a whole.

“On a personal note, I think I could still do a lot better, but for a first season I’m generally satisfied,” he said.

“Throughout my career my main role has always been to link defence to attack – get the ball from the defence or goalkeeper, and that’s been my biggest strength. But obviously with the different style of play you have to adapt.

“Playing that more advanced role, to be honest, it depends on how the game goes. Sometimes there are just so many second balls, it’s all about moments.

“The style of play means we don’t really dominate or control games and instead our focus is on second balls or playing the ball early and trying to get assists and things like that.

“It is a completely different role, with the added man-for-man system when out of possession too.

“But it’s all about trying to do what the manager wants and personally trying to help the team.”

Morsy did indeed help the team. In his 31 games he scored once and assisted five goals, one of the highest goal contribution tallies in the entire squad.

Only Paddy McNair managed to register more assists last season with a tally of seven. In terms of goal contributions, McNair, Yannick Bolasie, Marvin Johnson, Chuba Akpom, George Saville and Duncan Watmore were the only players to achieve higher.

Morsy did miss the last six games of the season through injury. However, he should be fit again for pre-season.