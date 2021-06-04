Bolton Wanderers will play their football next season in League One after successfully gaining promotion from League Two last season.

Bolton went up as the 3rd-placed side with Ian Evatt successfully guiding them to that promotion in his first season after joining them from Barrow.

Moving up a league will mean the usual look at the summer transfer market with Evatt likely aware that his current squad will need strengthening.

In the current climate where finances are restricted as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, clubs will need to be careful of how they spend.

One player Bolton should look at is defender Declan John who they had on loan from Swansea City last season.

Declan John: time at Swansea and Bolton

Swansea signed midfielder John from Glasgow giants Rangers in August 2018 and he went on to make just 18 appearances for the Swans.

Since signing for the Swans, he’s seen two loan periods away from the Liberty Stadium with Sunderland and last season with Bolton in League Two.

He made an impact at the Macron last season for the Trotters, making 21 appearances – 21 appearances where he scored two goals and provided one assist.

John has been told that his time is up at Swansea and this has been confirmed in the Swans retained list.

Comment: Bolton would be wise to move for Declan John

It would be a wise move on Bolton’s part to move for John and sign him as a free agent. He obviously knows the club from his time there on loan last season.

Additionally, he has experience not only at Championship (33 games) and League One (15 games) level but also at the higher level in the Scottish Premiership (31 games/three goals/three assists) with Rangers.

All in all, and bearing in mind financial constraints in the current climate, it would be a wise move on Bolton’s part to sign Declan John as a free-agent.