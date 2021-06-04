Ipswich Town are still ‘trying’ to sign Oxford United’s Mark Sykes, who is set to become a free agent at the end of this month.

Sykes, 23, is due to become a free agent at the end of this month when his Oxford United contract runs out.

The Us midfielder featured 34 times in League One during the 2020/21 campaign and proved a hugely useful player for Karl Robinson, as his side clinched a top-six spot.

But they crashed out of the play-offs to eventual winners Blackpool, and soon after reports from The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) linked Sykes with a move to Ipswich Town.

Providing an update on that front, The Sun’s Alan Nixon says the Tractor Boys are still ‘trying’ to complete that signing:

Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town are really working hard to complete all their transfer business early on in this window.

They’ve recently completed the signing of Wes Burns from Fleetwood Town and are hoping to complete a deal for released Wigan Athletic man Lee Evans too.

The Tractor Boys really look as though they could be a strong outfit in League One next season with Cook at the helm, the fans and the players will have belief that they can be a force to be reckoned with in the third-tier.

Sykes’ arrival would give yet more depth to Ipswich’s midfield and League One experience too, and at 23-years-old he’s a player with plenty of potential yet to fulfil.