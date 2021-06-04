Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins will be looking to put his own stamp on their squad this summer.

Charlton Athletic are yet to make a signing since the end of last season but are believed to be working hard behind the scenes.

One player who should be on their radar is Hakeeb Adelakun – who has been released by Bristol City.

The winger is available on a free transfer and will be weighing up his options.

Adelakun, who is 24 years old, is a player who Adkins was interested in signing during his time as manager of Hull City a few years ago.

The wide man eventually ended up moving to the Tigers for the first-half of last season under Grant McCann and scored three goals in 17 games for the eventual champions.

Adelakun was then recalled by Bristol City in the January transfer window.

The Robins signed him from Scunthorpe United in 2018 but he played just eight times for the Championship club, also spending time away on loan at Rotherham United.

Adelakun broke into Scunthorpe’s first-team as a youngster and played 139 times for Adkins’ former club, chipping in with 19 goals.

He fits the bill for Charlton now and they should look to sign him to boost their options on the wing for next term.

Adelakun is a player Adkins is familiar with and bringing him in on a free is a no brainer.