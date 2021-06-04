Sheffield Wednesday face an arduous summer, with the possibility of luring in any transfer targets looking to be increasingly slim.

Sheffield Wednesday look to have a long old summer ahead of them. Financial issues continue to thwart the club and dominate their headlines, with reports from this week claiming that the financial affairs of the club have got so bad that players are considering ‘quitting’.

It doesn’t bode at all well for Darren Moore and his transfer plans and tweeting on the matter, The Sun’s Alan Nixon was asked whether the Owls would, or could be ready to ‘tempt’ any players to Hillsborough soon. He said:

How can you spend money on new people when you haven’t paid the old people? Not sure that’s even legal. https://t.co/l2aEFhSMDq — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 3, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday issues with pay have been ongoing for some time.

Players are reported to have been unpaid once again which led to this week’s reports of players ready to quit the club should it continue.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has become a villain at the club and with every passing day and every bad bit of news coming out, fans are urging his exit.

Ahead of their League One campaign, a lot needs to happen for the Owls to ensure they don’t end up like the likes of Wigan Athletic who almost suffered relegation into League Two following their Championship relegation last year, or the likes of Portsmouth and Bolton who dropped all the way down into the fourth-tier.

Wednesday remain a huge club but one with huge problems. Moore seemingly has his work cut out but a fresh start is on the horizon – the rebuilding phase will take a lot longer than this summer though.