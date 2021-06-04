Charlton Athletic transfer target Jayden Stockley from Preston North End is a wanted man this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Charlton Athletic want to bring him back to the Valley after his impressive loan spell last season.

Preston have fielded ‘plenty of enquiries’ about his availability from clubs in the top half of League One.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, was given the green light to leave on loan to Charlton in January and scored eight goals for the London club.

It will be interesting to see who is also interested in landing him. Sunderland and Hull City were linked this past winter, as reported by Football League World, although the latter are now back in the Championship.

Stockley still has a year left on his contract at Preston but could head out the exit door for a fee this summer so they don’t lose him for nothing in 2022.

He joined the Lilywhites in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games for them altogether.

However, he managed just one goal in 16 appearances for them in all competitions this past term before heading to Charlton.

The former Exeter City and Aberdeen man was a real hit with the Addicks and bringing him back would be a huge statement of intent by Nigel Adkins’ side.

However, they will have to see off competition from elsewhere to get him.