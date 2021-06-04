Bristol Rovers intend to keep hold of Jack Baldwin for next season, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers have some big transfer decisions to make this summer.

Baldwin, who is 27 years old, is being tipped to stay for League Two next term.

Bristol Live suggests that ‘Alfie Kilgour and Jack Baldwin’s positions in the squad are safe’ and that Joey Barton’s side may look to offload Max Ehmer.

The likes of Zain Westbrooke, Josh Barrett and Brandon Hanlan have also been mentioned as possible players the Pirates could seek to chop.

Barton is looking to guide the Gas to an immediate promotion back to League One and has already delved into the transfer window to sign Mark Hughes, Sam Finlay, Nick Anderton and Paul Coutts.

Keeping Baldwin for next season could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by Bristol Rovers and he knows League Two having played for Salford City a couple of seasons ago on loan.

He will feel he has a point to prove at the Memorial Ground and there would be no better way than helping them gain promotion.

Baldwin is an experienced player in the Football League having also played for Hartlepool United, Peterborough United and Sunderland in the past.

His position in defence at Bristol Rovers is ‘safe’ and he will have one eye on the next campaign.