Fulham will release Martell Taylor-Crossdale, who spent time on trial with QPR back in February.

Taylor-Crossdale, 21, will leave Fulham at the end of this month following the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage.

The former Chelsea youngster will leave the club after two years, and having never made a league appearance for the Whites either.

Back in February, Taylor-Crossdale was reported to be on trial with QPR. West London Sport reported that the Englishman was having a trial ahead of a potential move but nothing else was reported after that.

🗞️Martell Taylor-Crossdale, who spent time at #QPR on trial, has been released from #Fulham. 🔵⚪️ 👀It is still not known if #QPR will make a move for Taylor-Crossdale who did impress club officials in the U23's.🔵⚪️#TransferNews | #QPR — DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) June 3, 2021

QPR are making a good habit of bringing in youngsters who’ve not quite made the cut elsewhere, and turning them into really quality players.

The best example of that is of course Ebere Eze. He was struggling to find a club after several rejections before landing at QPR in 2016, and the rest is history.

Mark Warburton is the man driving the youth charge at QPR and he’s doing an excellent job of it – as well as Eze, the likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair have flourished under his guidance, and Taylor-Crossdale could be the next.

At 21, he really needs to find some stability. A move to QPR would no doubt mean he’ll work his way through the cub’s development phase before joining the first-team as it seems to be with youngsters who arrive at the club.

But an exciting possibility nevertheless given his Chelsea and Fulham upbringing, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll make the switch.