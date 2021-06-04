Crystal Palace have been linked with a number of managers going into the pre-season, with two of those being Barnsley’s Valerien Ismael and Swansea City’s Steve Cooper.

It was Barnsley and Swansea City who made up one of the Championship play-off semi-final ties. Cooper’s side progressed but would lose out to Brentford in the final – their second play-off exit in as many seasons.

The Welshman has been strongly linked with the Selhurst Park job for the past few weeks now. Reports have claimed that his agent was spotted at the club’s stadium and he’s since been reported to have a £4.5million compensation package.

But there’s a new favourite for Crystal Palace in Nuno Espirito Santos – the ex-Wolves boss has been strongly linked over the past week and it’s seemingly pushed Cooper down the pecking order.

Tweeting on the matter, The Sun’s Alan Nixon said:

Would think he’s third or fourth choice currently https://t.co/JPVIN6tPlK — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 3, 2021

As for Ismael, he continues to be backed for big job. Nixon said of him:

Ismael would be an inspired choice … https://t.co/rkqhyau8Ku — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 3, 2021

For Palace, Nuno seems to be a much better fit though.

Swansea have done well over the past two years but Cooper has still come under criticism, often for his stubbornness when it comes to tactics and his inability to make those decisive, in-game decisions.

Ismael on the other hand has just capped a near-perfect maiden season in English management.

Promotion would’ve capped it off for him and missing out could see a lot more unwanted interest fall upon the Barnsley boss.

The managerial merry-go-round looks to be picking up speed now.