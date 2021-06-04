Nottingham Forest could still bring back Sammy Ameobi this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest announced they have released the winger earlier this week.

However, The Athletic suggest “it is still not beyond the realms of possibility that Ameobi could yet be offered fresh terms”.

It may depend on whether Forest are able to bring in their attacking targets this summer.

Read: Burnley have watched Nottingham Forest starlet in action

In the meantime, the experienced wide man is free to search for a new club and is expected to be a man in-demand now.

Chris Hughton’s side may well regret letting him leave this summer, especially if he joins a fellow Championship side, and it was a bit of a surprise to see his name amongst the players heading out the exit door.

Ameobi, who is 29 years old, joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in 2019 and was a regular for them over the past two seasons.

He made 81 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and chipped in with eight goals and 11 assists but it appears he is not part of Hughton’s plans right now.

Read: Ex-Bolton Wanderers favourite released by Nottingham Forest

Ameobi rose up through the youth ranks at Newcastle United before making 75 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away at Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers.

Nottingham Forest may not be ruling out a move back in for him this summer but he will no doubt have a look around and see what other opportunities there are.