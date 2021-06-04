Burnley ‘watched’ Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson on loan at Lincoln City this past season, as per a report by The Athletic.

Burnley could see him as a replacement if winger Dwight O’Neil leaves this summer.

Johnson, who is 20 years old, had an impressive campaign at Lincoln and helped the Imps get to the League One Play-Off final.

Nottingham Forest will no doubt have big plans for him and won’t want to sell unless a big offer comes in.

Brentford and Leeds United have also been linked with him over recent times, as also reported by The Athletic.

Johnson rocked up at Sincil Bank last summer and went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s side, chipping in with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Lincoln missed out on promotion to the Championship last weekend after a 2-1 defeat to Blackpool at Wembley.

Johnson has now headed back to Nottingham Forest and still has two years left on his contract at the City Ground.

Burnley watched him in action in League One last term and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Clarets launch a move for him in an attempt to hand him a Premier League move.

Johnson will have a long list of admirers but could do with proving himself in the Championship first with Nottingham Forest in the next campaign.

It is expected to be a busy summer for the Reds with Chris Hughton preparing for his first full season in charge.