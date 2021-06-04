Celtic defender Jack Hendry says his current focus in on the Euros amid interest in him from England, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The centre-back has a year left on his contract at Celtic Park but is being linked with a move away this summer.

Hendry, who is 26 years old, is said to be on the radar of West Brom, Sheffield United and Leeds United, as per a report by the Express & Star.

The defender says he is not getting distracted by the transfer rumours as he sets his sights on the Euros with Scotland.

Hendry has said: “My main focus is just on the Euros and whatever happens afterwards will happen.The most important thing for me next season is playing regularly at the highest level possible.

“I think my game has come on a lot this year by playing games. I’m in a position now where I’ve got doors open. But even so, I’m not got any other distractions right now. I’m concentrating on these group stages and then we’ll see what happens afterwards.”

Hendry spent last season on loan at KV Oostende and impressed in Belgium.

He joined Celtic in 2018 from Dundee having previously been with Partick Thistle and Wigan Athletic.

The 6ft 4inc defender has since played 27 times for the Hoops’ first-team and has also had a loan spell away at Melbourne City since moving to Glasgow.

Hendry is a wanted man right now with West Brom, Sheffield United and Leeds all linked. However, he is solely focused on his Scotland duties at the moment.