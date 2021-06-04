Portsmouth are ‘set to miss out’ on signing Chelsea’s Pierre Ekwah Elimby, who is reportedly close to joining West Ham instead.

Ekwah, 19, has recently been on trial with both Portsmouth and West Ham as he enters the final few weeks of his Sramford Bridge contract.

The French youngster is a prominent member of Chelsea’s U23 side but looks set to leave this summer and Pompey set to miss out on what would be an exciting signing.

RCM Sport (via Hampshire Live) report that Ekwah is ‘likely’ to opt for a West Ham move over Pompey and for an approximate fee of €1.5million, or £1.3million.

Portsmouth got their first summer signing over the line earlier this wee k after bringing in Bromley’s Liam Vincent.

Manager Danny Cowley is to remain in charge of the club going into the 2021/22 campaign despite missing out on a top-six spot in the last League One campaign, and fans are hopeful that the former Lincoln City boss can secure promotion into the Championship.

They ended the campaign in 8th-place – just two points and to places outside the top-six.

Cowley gave the club an immediate upturn having won his first four games in charge but would subsequently go on a run of four games without a win which dented their promotion hopes.

But those hopes remain high going into the summer – the signing of Ekwah would’ve been hugely exciting and despite missing out, it shows the kind of signings that Cowley wants to make this summer.