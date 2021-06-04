Sheffield United are believed to hold a genuine interest in signing Tom Cairney from Fulham.

Sheffield United are ‘definitely’ interested in the Fulham playmaker, according to talkSPORT transfer insider Dean Jones.

Speaking on the latest episode of Touchline Talk on YouTube, Jones said the Blades are keen on landing the Scotland international.

Their new boss, Slavisa Jokanovic, knows him well from managing him at Fulham.

Sheffield United are aiming to make an immediate return to the Premier League next season and will be in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad.

Cairney, who is 30 years old, knows what it takes to get out of the Championship.

He has been with the London club since 2015 and has made 212 appearances for them in all competition to date, chipping in with 37 goals.

Cairney started his career at Hull City and broke into their first-team as a youngster before playing 80 times for the Tigers.

He left East Yorkshire following their promotion to the top flight in 2013 and subsequently dropped back into the Championship to join Blackburn Rovers.

The attacking midfielder then spent two seasons at Ewood Park before Fulham lured him down south.

Cairney is a player who Jokanovic likes and it is no surprise to see the new Sheffield United is interested in bringing him to Bramall Lane this summer.