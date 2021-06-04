Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall is attracting interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Nottingham Forest’s skipper is catching the eye in the Premier League but Burnley remain the keenest suitors, as per a report by The Athletic.

Worrall, who is 24 years old, still has another three years left on his contract at the City Ground having signed a new long-term deal in February last year.

The defender is not someone Chris Hughton’s side want to sell this summer but they could face a battle to keep him.

Worrall joined Forest in 2011 and has since risen up through their academy.

He was a regular for the Reds at youth levels before gaining his first taste of first-team football out on loan in League Two with Dagenham and Redbridge as a youngster.

The ex-England Under-21 international was then handed his senior debut for Nottingham Forest in a Championship fixture against Reading in 2016.

He has since gone on to play 137 games for Nottingham Forest in all competitions over the past few years, chipping in with three goals.

Worrall also spent time out on loan at Rangers during the 2018/19 season and made 32 appearances for the Glasgow side.

He is a wanted man this summer with top flight trio Burnley, West Ham and Crystal Palace all said to be keen.

It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest can keep hold of him.